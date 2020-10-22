The latest boy band in vogue, K-pop stars BTS, that currently enjoys what we can only call super stardom all around the world, was last in the news for bagging a host of awards at the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards 2020, along with a couple of others. In fact, their growth to stardom was almost instant with the band amassing a huge fan base worldwide. Infact, in a gesture to thank their global fans, the band organised a virtual concert named "MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E" which was live streamed on October 10 and 11. In fact, to honour their fans all across the world, the BTS members also said hello in different languages. K-Pop Stars BTS Thank Their Global Fans Through Their Virtual Gig 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'.

And as a moral responsibility to the society and their fans, BTS member Jimmin, recently in a live session on social media, urged parents to break down and explain the COVID-19 situation to kids. BTS Deliver A Powerful and Inspiring Speech On South Korea's Youth Day (Watch Video).

What a very thoughtful message from @BTS_twt Jimin - 감사합니다! Children are indeed affected by #COVID19 restrictions, we should do our best to help them understand the situations, and support and comfort them. Together, we will end this pandemic. #BeHelpful. pic.twitter.com/a5pOc7bJr2 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 22, 2020

In the video, Jimmin requested parents to sit their kids down and explain why it is imperative that they not go out to public places to play and why it is so important to wear a mask at all times. And guess what, his live session was approved by none other than the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 2020 Billboard Music Awards Winners List: BTS, Kanye West, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B And Others Win Big At The BBMAs.

Tedros took to Twitter to share the segment of Jimmin's live session and tweeted, "What a very thoughtful message from @BTS_twt Jimin - 감사합니다! Children are indeed affected by #COVID19 restrictions, we should do our best to help them understand the situations, and support and comfort them. Together, we will end this pandemic. #BeHelpful." Indeed, together we will eradicate COVID-19 one day!

