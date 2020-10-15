The prestigious music award ceremony, 2020 Billboard Music Awards aka BBMAs, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It was initially scheduled to happen on April 29, but the event had to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is hosted by singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson and it is the third consecutive time that she is hosting this event. As per reports, despite having no audience, Kelly set the stage on fire with her energy. 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards Winners List: Blake Shelton, Maren Morris And Others Win Big At The Annual Awards Show.

Kelly Clarkson stated, “Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are it moves us sometimes literally,” reports CNN. The event has seen some spectacular performances. The celebs who hold most nominations include Post Malone with 16 nominations, Lil Nas X with 13 and Khalid and Billie Eilish with 12. BTS, Kanye West, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B and many others have won big at the BBMAs. Let’s take a look at the complete winners of 2020 Billboard Music Awards!

Top Artist - Post Malone

Top New Artist - Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement (fan-voted) - Harry Styles

Top Male Artist - Post Malone

Top Female Artist - Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group - Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist - Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist - Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist - Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist – Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist - Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (fan-voted) – BTS

Top Touring Artist – Pink

Top R&B Artist – Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist – Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist - Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour – Khalid

Top Rap Artist - Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist - Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist – Cardi B

Top Rap Tour - Post Malone

Top Country Artist - Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist – Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist - Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group - Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour - George Strait

Top Rock Artist - Panic! at the Disco

Top Rock Tour - Elton John

Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist - The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist - Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist – Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album - Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Top Soundtrack - Frozen II

Top R&B Album - Khalid – Free Spirit

Top Rap Album - Post Malone – Hollywood's Bleeding

Top Country Album - Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get

Top Rock Album - Tool – Fear Inoculum

Top Latin Album - J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Top Dance/Electronic Album - Marshmello – Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Top Christian Album - Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Top Gospel Album - Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Top Hot 100 Song - Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road"

Top Streaming Song - Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road"

Top Selling Song - Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road"

Top Radio Song - Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Top Collaboration (fan-voted) - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Top R&B Song - Khalid – "Talk"

Top Rap Song - Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road"

Top Country Song – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"

Top Rock Song - Panic! at the Disco – "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Top Latin Song - Daddy Yankee (featuring Snow) – "Con Calma"

Top Dance/Electronic Song - Ellie Goulding x Diplo (featuring Swae Lee) "Close to Me"

Top Christian Song - For King & Country – "God Only Knows"

Icon Award - Garth Brooks

Change Maker Award - Killer Mike

Heartiest congratulations to all for winning big at the prestigious 2020 Billboard Music Awards!

