Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, has dropped in a major announcement of the upcoming movies and TV series releasing and all are part of Phase Four and Five for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is a varied range of new Disney+ TV series and all intriguing details about it has been shared. Besides that, Feige has also shared few casting details of a few movies and series. Disney+ Updates Its Marvel Studios Logo With Glimpses of Black Panther as a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Watch Video).

These announcements shared by Kevin Feige happened during the Disney Investor Day 2020. Kevin Feige had earlier told Variety of Marvel Studios’, “These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore.” Let’s take a look at the list of new films set for theatrical release and series set to be premiered on Disney+.

TV SERIES

Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will start streaming from March 19, 2021

Loki will be premiering from May 2021

WHAT IF…? is coming to Disney+ in summer 2021

Ms. Marvel is expected to stream in 2021

She-Hulk that has arrived to the MCU has also made its way to Disney+

Moon Knight is another original series that will release on the popular streaming platform

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel

Ironheart will feature Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Armor Wars will see the return of Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has James Gunn as the writer and director

Baby Groot to star in I Am Groot, a series of shorts debuting on Disney+

Jeremy Renner returns to star in and as Hawkeye that is set to stream on Disney+

MOVIES

Jon Watts to direct Fantastic Four

Ant-Man 3 titled as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Christian Bale to join Thor: Love and Thunder; film to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 will see Brie Larson’s return as Carol Danvers; film set to be released on November 11, 2022

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to release to hit the big screens on July 9, 2021

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness to debut on March 25, 2022

The MCU keeps getting bigger and how! We are sure, fans are super thrilled to know about these much-awaited updates!

