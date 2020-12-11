Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, has dropped in a major announcement of the upcoming movies and TV series releasing and all are part of Phase Four and Five for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is a varied range of new Disney+ TV series and all intriguing details about it has been shared. Besides that, Feige has also shared few casting details of a few movies and series. Disney+ Updates Its Marvel Studios Logo With Glimpses of Black Panther as a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Watch Video).

These announcements shared by Kevin Feige happened during the Disney Investor Day 2020. Kevin Feige had earlier told Variety of Marvel Studios’, “These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore.” Let’s take a look at the list of new films set for theatrical release and series set to be premiered on Disney+.

TV SERIES

Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will start streaming from March 19, 2021

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Loki will be premiering from May 2021

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

WHAT IF…? is coming to Disney+ in summer 2021

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than linear path." WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Ms. Marvel is expected to stream in 2021

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

She-Hulk that has arrived to the MCU has also made its way to Disney+

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/z4OlQJhrlr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Moon Knight is another original series that will release on the popular streaming platform

Moon Knight, an Original Series about a complex vigilante, is coming to #DisneyPlus 🌙 pic.twitter.com/oESb9qLSJD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AuInHMuBRW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Ironheart will feature Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/VB94VyPr9e — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Armor Wars will see the return of Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/K6M0q9mcNM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has James Gunn as the writer and director

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn is back to write and direct. The Original Special is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/8JqjhPo6Cn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Baby Groot to star in I Am Groot, a series of shorts debuting on Disney+

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+ featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U5nfDkFKjW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Jeremy Renner returns to star in and as Hawkeye that is set to stream on Disney+

Additional cast include Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, with episodes directed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. Hawkeye, an Original Series, is coming to #DisneyPlus 🏹 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

MOVIES

Jon Watts to direct Fantastic Four

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Ant-Man 3 titled as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/opXw1cmpFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Christian Bale to join Thor: Love and Thunder; film to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/fWS4UuP2oM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Captain Marvel 2 will see Brie Larson’s return as Carol Danvers; film set to be released on November 11, 2022

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris. Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 pic.twitter.com/DiYzod2EBj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to release to hit the big screens on July 9, 2021

Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and we are excited to share the fantastic cast bringing the film to life.#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/fnmNP94nrA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness to debut on March 25, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuts March 25, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, & Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film ties to WandaVision & the next Spider-Man film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The MCU keeps getting bigger and how! We are sure, fans are super thrilled to know about these much-awaited updates!

