Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43. A note from his family has revealed that the actor was suffering from colon cancer for the past four years. The actor's weakly appearances at a few occasions had concerned fans a few times. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Boseman shot to global fame with the MCU film, Black Panther. The actor will forever be remembered as T'Challa, the King Of Wakanda. Fans are mourning the loss of the beautiful artist. Hollywood celebs took to social media to pay tribute and console the death of the superstar.

Many actors shared their memories of Chadwick Boseman. Some celebs were a fan of the late actor just like us. Check out how fellow artists grieved the death of the Black Panther star.

John Legend

I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020

Jordan Peele

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Ashton Kutcher

❤️❤️❤️thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here. https://t.co/fvgFMCz89v — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 29, 2020

Ava DuVernay

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Kerry Washington

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

Ryan Reynolds

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

Zachary Levi

I didn’t know him as well as I wish I could have, but every interaction we shared was full of kindness, depth, and warmth. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they navigate this new and… https://t.co/j8KFikqWl3 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) August 29, 2020

Mariah Carey

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 29, 2020

Oprah Winfrey

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

Reese Witherspoon

May god bless you and carry you home @chadwickboseman. We lost one of the greats today. His legacy will live on forever in his beloved films and in the heart of everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/uKFuWUOaHX — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 29, 2020

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Viola Davis

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

Boseman had been signed on to appear for, at least, one more Black Panther movie. The sequel of the film was scheduled to release for May 2022.

