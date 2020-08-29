Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43. A note from his family has revealed that the actor was suffering from colon cancer for the past four years. The actor's weakly appearances at a few occasions had concerned fans a few times. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Boseman shot to global fame with the MCU film, Black Panther. The actor will forever be remembered as T'Challa, the King Of Wakanda. Fans are mourning the loss of the beautiful artist. Hollywood celebs took to social media to pay tribute and console the death of the superstar. Chadwick Boseman No More: Anupam Kher, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran Give Heartfelt Tribute To Black Panther Star (View Posts).

Many actors shared their memories of Chadwick Boseman. Some celebs were a fan of the late actor just like us. Check out how fellow artists grieved the death of the Black Panther star. Chadwick Boseman No More: Remembering Some Of His Brilliant Scenes as the Wakanda King and Black Panther (Watch Videos).

John Legend

Jordan Peele

Ashton Kutcher

Ava DuVernay

Kerry Washington

Ryan Reynolds

Zachary Levi

Mariah Carey

Oprah Winfrey

Reese Witherspoon

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Viola Davis

Boseman had been signed on to appear for, at least, one more Black Panther movie. The sequel of the film was scheduled to release for May 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).