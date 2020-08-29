2020 is getting bitter day by day with talented stars from the entertainment industry passing away untimely. Yet again, the netizens are left in a state of utter shock, sadness and despair with Black Panther fame actor Chadwick Boseman's demise. The late star died after battling colon cancer, in his LA residence. While the fans and Hollywood celebs continue to pour condolence messages on social media, now Indian celebs have also reacted to this tragic news. Chadwick Boseman No More: Remembering Some Of His Brilliant Scenes as the Wakanda King and Black Panther (Watch Videos).

South stars like Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj Sukumaran posted heartfelt tributes to the Marvel hero on Twitter. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also posted the news about his demise. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans!" Check out tweets by celebs.

Anupam Kher

Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! 🙏#WakandaForever #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/zNbJDr7cy1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 29, 2020

Nivin Pauly

Beyond heartbreaking to hear about #ChadwickBoseman passing away. Gone too soon! Rest In Peace King!#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/hO7KOk4XbV — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 29, 2020

Prithviraj

Earlier, Chadwick's 'fellow Avengers' paid tribute to him on social media. Actors from Marvel Universe including Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson shared emotional notes on Instagram. Indeed, MCU will never ever be the same without the 'King' and the void will always be left empty. Rest In Peace, Chadwick Boseman.

