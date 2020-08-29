Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman star is no more. The popular Marvel star succumbed to colon cancer and the news is devastating to one and all. Chadwick passed away at his Los Angeles residence by his family's side and they later released a statement informing his fans about his tragic demise. Chadwick was praised and loved for his Black Panther portrayal and we were looking forward to watching him in the film's already announced sequel. His sudden death has shaken the entire Hollywood industry and while Marvel may decide to replace him as the Wakanda King, for us Boseman was and will remain our favourite Black Panther. RIP Chadwick Boseman: Joe Biden Remembers The Black Panther Star Who Celebrated Kamala Harris in His Last Instagram Post.

Boseman entred MCU in Captain America: Civil War and later had his own solo outing that went on to become the highest-grossing movie for Marvel before Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Boseman had some brilliant scenes registered under his name including the car chase sequence in the Civil War movie. Chadwick' demise has certainly left a huge void in our hearts and to honour his memories, let's watch some of his brilliant scenes from the MCU movies on loop. RIP Chadwick Boseman: From Hollywood Debut to Becoming Black Panther - These Facts About the Actor Will Make Us Miss Him Even More.

The Time He Introduces Us to Wakanda in Black Panther

The One Where He Says 'Get this Man a Shield!'

The Famous Wakanda Battle Scene from Avengers: Infinity War

When He Joined Other Avengers in Avengers: Endgame

Killmonger Vs Black Panther Fight Scene

The Car Chase Scene in Captain America: Civil War

Chadwick Boseman has left behind a legacy. The King of Wakanda will live on forever in our hearts. We pray for his beautiful soul to rest in peace.

