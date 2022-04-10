Charlie Hunnam is one of the most charming and posh English actors you will ever see in a movie. Every film he stars in just feels like it has a certain class to it and it’s because of this man’s persona. Hunnam is best known for playing the role of Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. Over the years he has worked in a great amount of notable films as well and has had some really fun roles. Rebel Moon: Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher Join the Cast of Zack Snyder’s Netflix Movie.

Hunnam has starred in some amazing blockbusters like Pacific Rim and some great crime dramas like The Gentlemen. Whatever it may be, he is just one suave personality that will have your eyes glued to the screen. So to celebrate Charlie Hunnam’s 42nd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best films to watch. Happy Birthday Charlie Hunnam: 5 Quotes From His Interviews That Prove the Actor’s Love for Cinema.

Triple Frontier

This ensemble action-starrer is filled with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund and of course Charlie Hunnam, the movie is a blast from start to finish as we follow these soldiers plan a heist.

Papillon

A true story that tells the story of convict Henri Charriere, this film is quite the biographical drama. Featuring a great performance from Hunnam and Malek, this is a story that will definitely speak to you and give you a satisfying story.

The Lost City of Z

This is an adventure film that really takes its time with the plot and lets things breathe. Charlie Hunnam stars as Percy Fawcett, who was sent to Brazil to find a lost city in the Amazon. He is joined by Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Sienna Miller.

The Gentlemen

A crime thriller that will have your eyes glued to the screen, this Guy Ritchie film is one entertaining watch. Starring Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and a whole list of great actors, The Getlemen is one of the most fun films you will ever see.

Pacific Rim

Want to see giant robots fight some Kaijus? Well, Pacific Rim is for you. Focusing on Kaijus coming out of the ocean, Jaegers are humanity’s last hope at combating this threat. This is a great film that delivers on all the monster action you will ever need.

We can’t wait to see what Charlie Hunnam has lined up next because he clearly is a very talented star. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

