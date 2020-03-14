Cillian Murphy Was Very Close To Playing Christopher Nolan's Batman, Auditioned Wearing Val Kilmer's Bat Suit (Watch Video)

Cillian Murphy, The Dark Knight (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Imagine Cillian Murphy as Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming horror film, A Quiet Place PArt II, although the movie's release has been delayed amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The actor taped an episode for Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he talked about his Batman experience. He revealed that he had come so close to the role during the auditions that he got to wear the bat suit. Whow! But fate (read: producer and director) had other plans. While Cillian ended up playing Scarecrow, the villain in the film series, Christian Bale bagged the titular role. A Quiet Place II First Reactions: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt's Horror Drama is 'Tense As Hell' Say Critics .

Talking about the bat suit, Cillian said, "I think it was the Val Kilmer suit -- they let me try it on -- which they had to adjust slightly. But it's a weird thing. You put it on, you put the cowl on, and your voice drops. It drops a couple of octaves." Val Kilmer played Batman in the 1995-film, Batman Forever.

"It was obvious that Christian Bale was going to be Batman," he added. "At that time, it was clear, and he's such a magnificent Batman and Bruce Wayne." No More Dark Knight for Christian Bale, Denies Comeback Saying ‘Three’s Plenty’!

Watch Cillian Murphy Make The Confession Here:

Cillian Murphy has Batman doesn't sound bad at all. We wish his audition tapes would be released by the studio, so we can have a look at the idea.

After Bale, Ben Affleck got the chance to play Batman in the DCEU's Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The actor has also hung the cape now. The mantle has been passed on to Robert Pattinson. The actor will play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman. Rumour has it that Johnny Depp is in talks to play the role of the villain, Joker.