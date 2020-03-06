A Quiet Place II First Reactions: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt's Horror Drama is 'Tense As Hell' Say Critics 

A Quiet Place: Part II Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since a sequel to John Krasinski's A Quiet Place II was announced, fans have been super excited for it. The first instalment managed to surprise everyone, especially with Krasinski's clever direction. While the first film starred himself along with wife Emily Blunt in lead and Noah Jupe, Milicent Simmonds as their kids, the sequel is all set to star Emily in lead with additions to the supporting cast including Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The trailer and teaser of A Quiet Place II sure suggested that the film still has a lot of scares left and may turn out to be even better than the first. A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Emily Blunt's Horror Film Gets More Sinister In The Sequel (Watch Video).

Well, we may not have to wonder if the sequel is any good given that first reactions to the film are now out and they suggest that Krasinski may have another winner on his hand. Going by these critics responses, the film may turn out to be as big as its predecessor that had not only received a thumbs-up from the critics but also became a huge box office success.

The sequel picks up from where the first film left and while Krasinki's character is not a part of the current storyline, he is seen in the flashback scenes. One thing that seems to be common in these first reactions is the kind of appreciation John is receiving for his directorial skills. Check out the first reactions to A Quiet Place II here. John Krasinski Legit Had Tears Of Joy As Wife Emily Blunt Won Best Supporting Actress For 'A Quiet Place' At The SAG Awards 2019 - Watch The Cute Video!

So Good, So Emotional:

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

Tense As Hell:

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

Riveting From Top to Bottom:

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

A Creative Sequel:

A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII #AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020

Some Great Scares:

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020

A Great Sequel:

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

A Quiet Place II is all set to hit the screens in India on March 20. It will be clashing with other Bollywood releases such as Angrezi Medium and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.