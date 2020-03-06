A Quiet Place II First Reactions: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt's Horror Drama is 'Tense As Hell' Say Critics 
A Quiet Place: Part II Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since a sequel to John Krasinski's A Quiet Place II was announced, fans have been super excited for it. The first instalment managed to surprise everyone, especially with Krasinski's clever direction. While the first film starred himself along with wife Emily Blunt in lead and Noah Jupe, Milicent Simmonds as their kids, the sequel is all set to star Emily in lead with additions to the supporting cast including Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The trailer and teaser of A Quiet Place II sure suggested that the film still has a lot of scares left and may turn out to be even better than the first. A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Emily Blunt's Horror Film Gets More Sinister In The Sequel (Watch Video).

Well, we may not have to wonder if the sequel is any good given that first reactions to the film are now out and they suggest that Krasinski may have another winner on his hand. Going by these critics responses, the film may turn out to be as big as its predecessor that had not only received a thumbs-up from the critics but also became a huge box office success.

The sequel picks up from where the first film left and while Krasinki's character is not a part of the current storyline, he is seen in the flashback scenes. One thing that seems to be common in these first reactions is the kind of appreciation John is receiving for his directorial skills. Check out the first reactions to A Quiet Place II here. John Krasinski Legit Had Tears Of Joy As Wife Emily Blunt Won Best Supporting Actress For 'A Quiet Place' At The SAG Awards 2019 - Watch The Cute Video!

So Good, So Emotional:

Tense As Hell:

Riveting From Top to Bottom:

A Creative Sequel:

Some Great Scares:

A Great Sequel:

A Quiet Place II is all set to hit the screens in India on March 20. It will be clashing with other Bollywood releases such as Angrezi Medium and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.