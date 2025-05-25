Famous People Born on May 25: May 25 is notable for the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. In the realm of acting, Ian McKellen, born in 1939, is celebrated for his roles in The Lord of the Rings and X-Men franchises. Cillian Murphy, born in 1976, is known for his performances in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer. Comedian and actor Mike Myers, born in 1963, gained fame through Austin Powers and Shrek. In the world of sports, Roman Reigns, born in 1985, is a prominent WWE wrestler. Gymnast Aly Raisman, born in 1994, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, born in 1972, has directed and produced numerous Bollywood hits. Actress Octavia Spencer, born in 1970, won an Academy Award for her role in The Help. Additionally, Frank Oz, born in 1944, is renowned for his work as a puppeteer and filmmaker, contributing to The Muppets and Star Wars. May 25 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 25, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cillian Murphy, Irish actor Roman Reigns, American professional wrestler and former American football player Ian McKellen, English actor Mike Myers, Canadian actor Karan Johar, Indian filmmaker and film producer Anne Heche, American actress (May 25, 1969 – August 11, 2022) Octavia Spencer, American actress Karthi, Indian actor Aly Raisman, American gymnast Kunal Khemu, Indian actor Angira Dhar, Indian actress Kagiso Rabada, South African cricketer Tite, Brazilian football coach José Luis Gayà, Spanish footballer

