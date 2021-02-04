In 1988, Coming To America released and now over three decades later, a sequel Coming 2 America is ready to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. What's funnier than the theme of the film is the fact that when the original released, OTT platforms probably weren't even in existence. Anyway, the sequel will give everyone plenty of glimpse of the characters from the original movie which could work in its favour. Mel B Moves Court to Demand More Child Support from Eddie Murphy As Her Income Has Dramatically Reduced

Thirty or more years later, King Akeem played by Eddie Murphy is the king of Zamunda now with three daughters and the love of his life Lisa, his American sweetheart played by Shari Headley. The only issue is the throne of Zamunda can only be succeeded by a male heir and he has none. That's when he finds out about Lavelle (Jeremy Fowler), his son who is the outcome of a fling with someone in New York. So he along with his trusted friend Semmi, yes Arsenio Hall returns too, sets out to find his son. The latter does follow Akeem back to Zamunda to claim his place but things don't go as planned.

It's been thirty years and a lot has changed. The whole need for a male heir for the throne bit sounds quite medieval and may not elicit the same response as it might have had in the 80s. It does suggest someone asking Murphy's Akeem to think about one of his daughters succeeding him. Hopefully, that point will be taken forward. Only then all the jokes and jests promised in the trailer would seem interesting.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer with the characters created by Murphy himself. He also serves as the producer here along with Kevin Mesher.

