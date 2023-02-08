Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is set to front a plant-based cooking show on Food Network Canada. The 55-year-old star has landed a new series Pamela's Cooking With Love, a working title, which has been commissioned by Corus Studios and will see her team up with top level chefs at her home in Canada, as they work on a variety of plant-based meals and menus, reports showbiz.com. "Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally. Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It's been a learning curve - and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life," she said in a statement. Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed His Penis At Her During Shoot of 1991 Sitcom Home Improvement.

Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios added: "Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience. Pamela's Cooking With Love is the perfect companion series to Pamela's Garden of Eden, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market." Pamela Anderson Alleges She Walked in On Jack Nicholson at the Playboy Mansion Having a Threesome.

According to a press release, the new cooking show is focused on the Baywatch legend being "fuelled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level." The preview teases: "She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather the diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family." "Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire - Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).