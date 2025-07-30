Who expected a Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson to win over critics? Yet director Akiva Schaffer has pulled off the impossible, with the film earning glowing reviews and an impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing. Perhaps, in an era of genocidal violence, racial tensions, and war, the world needs some unabashed slapstick comedy - Liam Neeson style. Are Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Dating? Duo’s ‘Early Stage Budding Romance’ Sparks Relationship Rumours Ahead of ‘The Naked Gun’ Release.

The Naked Gun (2025) serves as a legacy sequel to the original trilogy (1988–1994), itself a continuation of Police Squad! (1982). While the late Leslie Nielsen immortalised Detective Sergeant Frank Drebin, Neeson now steps into the role of his son, Frank Drebin Jr, in this sequel-reboot hybrid. The film hits cinemas on August 1, 2025.

What Critics Are Saying About 'The Naked Gun'

The Wrap says, "It’s tempting to make some trite film critic statement about how this new “Naked Gun” is either superior, inferior or equal to the comedy classics that preceded it. I think that’s irrelevant. What matters is that Akiva Schaffer’s “The Naked Gun” really is “The Naked Gun,” not some halfhearted rehash or itemized nostalgia checklist. It does everything “The Naked Gun” is supposed to do and then some."

The Guardian says, "The new Naked Gun has the look and feel of an 80s LA action movie, with sense-memories of Beverly Hills Cop and Terminator. The first rush of Frank and Beth’s romance is represented by an uproariously extended winter-sports-themed pop video of the sort beloved by Wham! fans. There is no reason for this new Naked Gun to exist other than the reason for the old ones: it’s a laugh, disposable, forgettable, enjoyable."

IGN says, "Akiva Schaffer’s faithful, unapologetically dumb Police Squad! update plays like a big, refreshing gulp from the seltzer bottle. With more jokes than you can possibly catch in a single viewing, The Naked Gun proudly brings cinematic groaners and outrageous sight gags into the 2020s."

The Hollywood Reporter says, "Neeson clearly is having a blast sending up his hyperviolent screen persona of recent years, and his enjoyment is infectious up to a point. But even when the narrative momentum sputters as the movie loads up on jokes at the expense of structure or character, Neeson’s scenes with Anderson are bliss."

IndieWire says, "While it’s a mild shame The Naked Gun peters out a little bit toward the end (at least before rebounding during the credits), it’s even more of a shame that it has to end at all. Inviting people to laugh their heads off together in public is one of the greatest and most galvanizing things the movies have the power to do."

Watch the Trailer of 'The Naked Gun':

The Naked Gun also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston. The film is scripted by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Akiva Schaffer, while Seth MacFarlane serves as the producer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).