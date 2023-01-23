In her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, the actress has alleged that Tim Allen flasher her his penis during the 1999 shoot of the film Home Improvement when she was just 23. Saying that she walked out of her dressing room only to find Tim Allen in his robe in the hallway, that's when the actor flashed her. Allen has also responded to the allegations saying "I would never do such a thing." Pamela Anderson Says She Hasn’t Seen Her and Tommy Lee’s Viral Sex Tape.

Check Out the Tweet:

In her upcoming memoir, Pamela Anderson details an incident that took place on the set of “Home Improvement” in 1991 when she was 23 years old: “I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me." https://t.co/ebNTtn0g9R pic.twitter.com/5cYZffgOif — Variety (@Variety) January 22, 2023

