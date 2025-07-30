Hollywood stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are busy promoting their upcoming film The Naked Gun. According to the latest media reports, the actors are causing quite a stir not just for their on-screen pairing but also for the off-screen romance. The news about their dating did not quite shock the fans, as they witnessed the rumoured lovebirds' closeness at the red carpet of their film's premiere in New York City. According to a source close to the update, the actors have developed a "budding romance in the early stages." The Naked Gun Reboot: Pamela Anderson to Romance Liam Neeson in Remake of Leslie Nielsen's Cult Comedy - Reports.

Hollywood Stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Are Dating!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the premiere of The Naked Gun in NYC on July 28, 2025. The duo were accompanied by their children at the screening. Liam was joined by sons Micheal (30) and Daniel (28), while Andersson was accompanied by sons Brandon (29) and Dylan (27).

According to People, Liam (73) and Pamela (58) are indeed dating. The portal quoted a source close to the production saying, "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other." The report added that the actors are currently "enjoying each other's company" as they promote their film scheduled for August 1, 2025 release.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson With Their Sons at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are each joined by their sons at #TheNakedGun premiere pic.twitter.com/e7RToPq9h4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2025

Liam Neeson Reacts to Dating Rumours With Pamela Anderson

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson teased the cameras by pretending to kiss. They next made an appearance on Today, where host Craig Melvin directly asked the rumoured lovebirds, "What's the deal here? Are you two an item?" However, the pair acted like they did not hear the question. Liam later said, "I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. It's like 'Oh, this is nice. Let's not mould this. Let's just let it breathe.' And thats what we did." ‘The Naked Gun’ Reboot Teaser: OJ Simpson Joke Explained – Why Liam Neeson’s First Promo Has Internet in Splits.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Open Up About Working With Each Other

It’s safe to say we're feeling the chemistry between 'The Naked Gun' costars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson. 👀😊💋 pic.twitter.com/w88irposJ8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 29, 2025

The Naked Gun reboot features Liam Neeson as detective Frank Drebin Jr and Pamela Anderson as Beth Davenport as his investigative partner. The comedy action helmed by David Zucker also features Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Liza Koshy and Cody Rohode in crucial roles.

