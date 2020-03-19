Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger Advices People To Stay Indoors, Especially Asks Spring Breakers To Not Hit The Beaches (Watch Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

72-year-old Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger us currently holed up at home with his pets and is in self-isolation. The state of California has ordered that people above 65 years of age are to self isolate themselves in order to not contract the Coronavirus, which has taken over the entire globe by storm. And not only is the Terminator actor enjoying his downtime but is also constantly uploading videos on social media, requesting one and all, requesting them not to venture outside and stay indoors. Arnold Schwarzenegger And Clint Eastwood's Pic From Their Ski Trip Has Twitterati Discussing About Other Iconic Duos! (View Tweets).

Arnold had previously uploaded a video on social media featuring his pet pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu. The actor was seen feeding them carrots and also urged everyone to take their health very seriously, in times of the Coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger Advises Fans To 'Listen To The Experts' and Stay At Home! (Watch Video).

And in a latest video that he uploaded, the actor was seen chilling like a boss his home jacuzzi, smoking a 'stogy' (cigar), while asking everyone to stay indoors and follow the Government's orders.

Check Out The Cheeky Video Below:

Arnold had a special message for all the spring breakers in the video, where he urged them not to head off to the beaches for parties or even hit the cafes to chill out. First cases of the Coronavirus were reported in Wuhan, China and have ever since, spread like wildfire all over the world in a matter of a few months. India has officially recorded 153 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with three deaths, one in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.