Coronavirus Outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger Advises Fans To 'Listen To The Experts' and Stay At Home! (Watch Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Coronavirus is not just a 'scare' anymore and is actually reaching into the homes of the unexpected. When the stars like Tom Hanks and his wife and Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko got detected positive of this deadly virus, the netizens were in the state of panic. Also, amid all the shut-downs of shoots and films, the celebs are doing their social responsibility of spreading awareness. Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger too posted a message for his fans. Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Bond Girl Asks Fans to 'Take It Seriously' in Her Instagram Post.

The 72-year-old wrote on Twitter, "Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together." Check out the video below.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Message For Fans

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the industry like never before. The producers and the makers of the films are taking all the precautionary measures to stay safe at any cost. In the past few days, one can find only mews pieces related to shoots, promotions and shows being dropped. Bollywood too is might affected by the COVID-19 cases found in India. This has led to suspensions of major film releases and shoot schedules of the next ambitious projects lined up for the year. Well, as the star said above, it is advisable to actually stick to the rules of avoiding the virus affect oneself. The precautionary measures aren't even that hard to follow so why not? Stay tuned here for more updates.