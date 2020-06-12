Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

COVID-19 Crisis: Salma Hayek, Guillermo Del Toro and More Extend Monetary Support for Fellow Mexican Film Industry Members

Hollywood IANS| Jun 12, 2020 06:44 PM IST
A+
A-
COVID-19 Crisis: Salma Hayek, Guillermo Del Toro and More Extend Monetary Support for Fellow Mexican Film Industry Members
Salma Hayek, Guillermo Del Toro (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Actress Salma Hayek along with Oscar-winning Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron, have joined hands with industry colleagues to set up a fund to support Mexican industry workers who lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. The audiovisual emergency fund is called Sifonoforo, reports variety.com. "Those of us who make films are a fragile tribe, with many people who carry out ordinary jobs that are, in turn, extraordinary in their specificity and the years of preparation it takes to learn them. This pause that we are experiencing endangers this tribe of gypsies who are all of us who make cinema," Inarritu said at the launch of the initiative. Taika Waititi to Read ‘James and the Giant Peach’ with his Celebrity Friends like Chris Hemsworth, Meryl Streep and Others to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Charity Organisation.

According to the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences (AMACC), over 30,000 families have lost their source of income. Sifonoforo is made up of filmmakers and actors and intends to join forces with the AMACC and assist people. According to indiewire.com, the initiative currently has accumulated around $445,000, which will be distributed based on need. "What's unique about this fund is that it was born out of the enthusiasm of each of the individuals in this community, without expecting any governmental support or from any corporation, to contribute as much money as each of us can, Camila Cabello Offers Fans a Chance to Be in Her Next Music Video for COVID Charity ‘All-In Challenge’

" Inarritu told Indiewire, adding: "While we have all been affected, this is a way to create a safety net for our most vulnerable colleagues who are most at risk of hitting the ground face first. It's about protecting those people who are most fragile. This unique willingness as civilians and collaborators that comes from the solidarity in the Mexican film industry is very particular. I don't think it happens everywhere in the world."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Alfonso Cuaron AMACC Guillermo del Toro Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences Mexican Film Industry Salma Hayek
You might also like
Oscars 2020 Worst Dressed: Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Others Who Disappointed This Year (View Pics)
Fashion

Oscars 2020 Worst Dressed: Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Others Who Disappointed This Year (View Pics)
Eternals: The Official Synopsis Explains the Film's Connection to Avengers: Endgame
Hollywood

Eternals: The Official Synopsis Explains the Film's Connection to Avengers: Endgame
The Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Cast Have a Blast at Pre-Christmas Bash! (View Pic)
Hollywood

The Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Cast Have a Blast at Pre-Christmas Bash! (View Pic)
Angelina Jolie's First Look as Thena from Marvel's Eternals Gets LEAKED from the Movie Sets (View Pics)
Hollywood

Angelina Jolie's First Look as Thena from Marvel's Eternals Gets LEAKED from the Movie Sets (View Pics)
Salma Hayek Shares a Picture with Game of Thrones Star Kit Harrington, Says She's Excited to Work with Him in Marvel's Eternals
Hollywood

Salma Hayek Shares a Picture with Game of Thrones Star Kit Harrington, Says She's Excited to Work with Him in Marvel's Eternals
Salma Hayek’s Kissing Tips, Her Experiences and More! Boys and Girls Listening? (Watch Video)
Entertainment

Salma Hayek’s Kissing Tips, Her Experiences and More! Boys and Girls Listening? (Watch Video)
Salma Hayek Birthday Special: From Frida to Bandidas, 5 Amazing Movies that Made Us Fall in Love With Her
Hollywood

Salma Hayek Birthday Special: From Frida to Bandidas, 5 Amazing Movies that Made Us Fall in Love With Her
Ahead of 53rd Birthday, Salma Hayek Shares a Bikini Picture Sending Instagram Into Meltdown
Hollywood

Ahead of 53rd Birthday, Salma Hayek Shares a Bikini Picture Sending Instagram Into Meltdown
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement