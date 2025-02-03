Will Smith made a major return to a televised awards show on Sunday evening at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he opened a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones, according to Variety. The actor and rapper began his segment by introducing famous musician Herbie Hancock on piano. He then brought out Cynthia Erivo, who wowed the audience with a stunning performance of "Fly Me to the Moon." Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce’s Historic Grammy Win for ‘II MOST WANTED’ With Miley Cyrus Breaks 50-Year Record.

During the tribute, Smith spoke fondly of Quincy Jones, a man he called "one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times."

"This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times: Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world simply as Q," Smith began in his speech as he honoured the 28-time Grammy winner.

"In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn't even know who Will Smith was if it wasn't for Quincy Jones. Quincy made so many music greats, across multiple genres, sound even greater, bringing the best out in legends," he added.

Jones, who died in November, was an executive producer on the popular TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show that made Will Smith famous.

The tribute also featured a lineup of artists, including Lainey Wilson performing "Let the Good Times Roll", Stevie Wonder playing alongside Hancock for a performance of "Bluesette" and "We Are the World". The tribute ended with Janelle Monae performing "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson in a sparkling tuxedo.

Smith's appearance at the Grammys marks his first time presenting at a major televised event since the incident at the 2022 Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Following that moment, Smith won the Best Actor Award but was banned from attending Academy ceremonies for ten years. Jay-Z Shows Up at 2025 Grammy Awards Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit; Video of Him Celebrating Beyoncé’s Historic Win Goes Viral – WATCH.

Although Smith was not nominated for a Grammy this year, he has won four Grammy Awards in the past. He has also been nominated a total of eight times for his music career as a rapper.