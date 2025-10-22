Star Plus iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is bringing international flair to its storylines with special appearances by Bill Gates and a rumoured cameo by Will Smith. Following the recent return of Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the makers have filmed a special episode featuring Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. The storyline, spanning three episodes, highlights maternal and child health, a cause actively supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Exposes Pari’s Diamond Necklace Theft, Mihir Left Shocked As Family Drama Intensifies (Read To Know)

Bill Gates Joins Smriti Irani on ‘Kyunki 2’

A source close to the show said, “The track will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling.” The actor-turned-politician has been outspoken on social issues. Recently, she returned to the runway at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, where she told Mumbai Mirror, “I’ve always believed that a saree is never limiting for a woman. It’s graceful, carries a piece of our history, and exudes dignity. It doesn’t confine a woman to a particular size or body type.”

Smriti Irani Highlights Progressive Themes

Reflecting on her iconic show, Smriti explained how the storyline also addresses body image issues, ageing, and everyday challenges faced by men and women. She added, “When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face. For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men? These progressive elements are now accepted on TV and OTT platforms, showing we have truly entered an era of fearlessness.” ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Parth Sells Mansion, Pari’s Secret Plan With Ranvijay and Parvati-Om’s Surprising Entry Shakes the Virani Household (Read To Know)

‘Kyunki 2’ Might Feature Will Smith – See Post

Will Smith Rumoured To Appear on ‘Kyunki 2’

Meanwhile, fans are buzzing with rumours that Will Smith might make a surprise entry into the Virani household. The Hollywood superstar could help Mihir and Tulsi rediscover their bond while delivering a message about love, respect and standing by your partner. Inspired perhaps by his unforgettable Oscars moment, Will’s cameo promises drama, emotion and excitement, ensuring viewers won’t want to miss a single moment of the storyline.

