Los Angeles, June 16: Hollywood star Will Smith says he was offered a role in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film "Inception", but turned it down as he couldn't understand it. Nolan's film released in 2010, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

The science fiction heist film revolved around a thief (DiCaprio), who invades targets' dreams through a chemical-induced shared dream state, so he can steal the information. Will Smith Announces ‘Hancock 2’ in Development, Hints at Zendaya’s Possible Role (Watch Video).

"I don't think I've ever said it publicly but I am going to say it because we are opening up to one another," Smith told radio station, according to HuffPost. "Chris Nolan brought me ‘Inception' first and I didn't get it. I've never said that out loud. Now that I think about it, it's those movies that go into those alternate realities… they don't pitch well. But I am hurt by those, too," he added. The film emerged as a successful project and went on to gross USD 836 million with its worldwide box office collection. It also starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Tom Berenger. ‘Cringe’: Netizens React to Will Smith’s Viral Video of Nearly Locking Lips With Singer India Martínez Onstage at an Event in Miami.

Smith's upcoming projects include "Fast and Loose" from "Bad Boys II" director Michael Bay. He will also feature in "I Am Legend 2", which is a sequel to the 2007 film. The actor will reprise the role of Dr Robert Neville.