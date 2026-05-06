‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Showrunner Reveals Major Character Death Was Added in Post-Production (Spoiler Alert)

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Marvel fans are reeling after the penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, which saw the shocking death of a key character. However, showrunner Dario Scardapane has revealed that the fatal outcome for Deputy Mayor Daniel Blake, played by Michael Gandolfini, was a last-minute decision made entirely in the editing room. Daredevil: Born Again – Charlie Cox to Return as Matt Murdock in 18-Episode Disney+ Marvel Series.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Death Scene Changed Later

In the version currently streaming on JioHotstar (Disney+), Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) confronts Blake over his refusal to kill journalist BB Urich. The scene ends abruptly with Cashman shooting Blake dead. However, the original footage told a much different story. During principal photography, Cashman actually spared Blake’s life, telling him to flee. The original arc would have seen Blake attempt to resign, only for the interim mayor to refuse his resignation to keep him under surveillance.

Why the Change?

Showrunner Dario Scardapane admitted that after reviewing the footage, the "happier" ending felt unearned and lacked the narrative weight required for the show's gritty tone. "In the editing room, we realised this feels so wrong," Scardapane told Variety. "Keeping him alive was kind of 'meh' and a non-story. It felt like a weird, lame coda that didn't pay off." To fix the narrative, the post-production team used visual effects and sound editing to add a gunshot to the final face-off. Scardapane called Gandolfini personally to break the news, and the actor reportedly agreed that his character's death was the "right choice" for the story.

Arty Froushan Reacts to Shock Character Death

Actor Arty Froushan, who plays the enforcer Buck Cashman, expressed that he was "gutted" by the change, especially since he and Gandolfini had formed a close bond during filming. "The fact that, as actors, we didn’t know that was gonna happen makes the scene maybe even more compelling," Froushan said. He noted that while he was upset to see his co-star's character go, the death significantly raises the stakes heading into the season finale. ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 1 Review: A Fabulous Charlie Cox Anchors This Clunky Return to Hell’s Kitchen With a Few Standout Moments (LatestLY Exclusive)

Vincent D’Onofrio Faces Inner Circle Collapse

Daniel Blake's death marks another major loss for the administration of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). As Mayor Fisk's sinister plans continue to leak via BB Urich, the internal collapse of his inner circle suggests a violent climax for the debut season of Born Again.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).