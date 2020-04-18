Did You Know Extraction Director Sam Hargrave Was Chris Evans' Stunt Double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier?

Extraction Director Sam Hargrave (Photo Credits: Twitter)

"Extraction" director and popular Hollywood stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave feels cinema has space for either "super big budget movies like superheroes" or smaller movies, saying that it doesnt leave much room for mid-budget action movies. Talking about his upcoming Netflix action film, Hargrave told IANS: "It seems that there's not as much space in the cinemas for these kinds of mid-budget action movies. It seems that it's mostly the super big budget superhero movies or the kind of the smaller stuff." Extraction Star Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Overwhelmed’ to Know About the Marvel Movies Craze in India.

Hargrave is glad that his first movie will reach a wider audience through Netflix. "Netflix has carved out a space for itself for movies like these to exist, which I think is really great… Because there are a lot of great stories out there… These kinds of movies, now, have a place to be seen, be viewed and be enjoyed," he said. With "Extraction", Hargrave is graduating from being Chris Evans' stunt double in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" for fight scenes and stunt coordinator in "Captain America: Civil War" to a feature director. Hargrave was an additional second unit director in "Avengers: Infinity War". Extraction: Priyanshu Painyuli Dons the Mafia Look for Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda Starrer Netflix Film.

Hargrave continued: "I think that's a really great thing for audiences around the world. I'm happy that my first time directing (feature film) come out on a platform like Netflix where so many people can see this. It is a very unique experience and one that I'm looking forward to seeing how it all plays out when it comes out on April 24." For his first film, Hargrave reunited with his "Avengers" family. He got "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth to lead the film, screenplay of which is done by Joe Russo. The film is produced by Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Originally titled "Dhaka", the film also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. It revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.