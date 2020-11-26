The world of football lost its special gem, Diego Armando Maradona. Even if somebody is not a football fan, they have memories associated with this giant of a man called Maradona. We all have heard about his legendary moves on the field and the famous Hand Of God reference. But how many of you are aware of his acting gigs? Yup, you read right. In many TV series in his country, the man has played cameos as himself. We found his profile on IMDb and started figuring out where all he played cameos. We were quite surprised to see so many titles to his name ranging from cameos on TV shows to archival footage of him playing. RIP Diego Maradona or Madonna? Confused Netizens Pay Tribute to Pop Singer Following The Demise of Argentine Football Legend, See Tweets

We have managed a few videos of Maradona in shows to give you a little more context. Check them out here...

Who Stole The Cup?

It's a video short and a promo for the next football league

Una Familia Especial

A family drama with a bit of alien in the milieu. Scroll down to 12:24 to know what's Maradona is doing in it.

Sos mi vida

IMDb claims Diego Maradona was part of this romantic series on Argentinian television. The episode in question is given below. Do let us know if you can spot him.

Supermingo

Supermingo was one of the popular shows of Argentina in 1986 and Maradona appeared in one of its episodes as himself, of course.

My Family is Beautiful (¡Qué linda es mi familia!)

A very young Diego Maradona appeared in this comedy film and can be seen playing with the ball in one of the scenes.

Diego Maradona also has been part of shows like Libero, Paso A Paso, reality shows and a few documentaries as well.

