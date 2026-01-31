Will Lionel Messi Play in Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami Club Friendly 2026 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI

Inter Miami CF continues its Champions Tour 2026 on February 1, as they face Colombian giants Atlético Nacional at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Following their recent MLS Cup 2025 triumph, the Herons have landed in Colombia with a star-studded squad headlined by Lionel Messi. After a disappointing 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima in their opening pre-season fixture last weekend, Javier Mascherano’s side is expected to field a strong starting XI to build match fitness ahead of the 2026 MLS season opener. Best South American Player 2025: Lionel Messi Misses Out On Award, Flamengo Star Giorgian De Arrascaeta Receives Prestigious Honour.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami Club Friendly 2026 Match?

The primary question for the fans in Medellin is the availability of Lionel Messi. According to the latest team reports, the Argentina captain is fully fit and has been training without restrictions this week. Having played a significant portion of the match against Alianza Lima, Messi is widely expected to be named in the starting XI tonight. Lionel Messi Visibly Furious After Interviewers Quiz Inter Miami Player About Sexual Relations, Star Argentina Icon Shuts Down Hosts With No Nonsense Response (Watch Video).

Coach Mascherano is keen to use this high-profile friendly to integrate new signings while ensuring his veteran stars find their rhythm. Given the commercial and sporting significance of this Game of History, Messi is likely to feature for at least 60 to 70 minutes before being substituted to manage his workload.

Following this match, Inter Miami will conclude the South American leg of their Champions Tour 2026 with a trip to Guayaquil, Ecuador, to face Barcelona SC on 7 February.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).