Djimon Hounsou Birthday Special: A Look At The Model Turned Actor's Finest Performances So Far

On Djimon's birthday, we take a look at his best roles so far (picture credit - Instagram)

Model turned actor, Djimon Hounsou career has been quite illustrious for he has appeared in some of the most important movies of the last 20 years. Djimon started off his career by appearing in some music videos. He slowly transitioned to the movies and did some small parts on television. It has been two decades that he has been in the world of showbiz, and in all these years he has given some finest performances. As he is celebrating his 56th birthday today, we take a look at some of his best performances so far.

Amistad

Let's start with his best, which has to be the 1997 Steven Spielberg film Amistad. Djimon played cinqué in the film and received widespread acclaim for his act.

Gladiator

Ridley Scott's epic drama Gladiator is another film that got Djimon a lot of praise. Even though Russell Crowe was the lead, Djimon, who played juba shined in each and every frame.

Blood Diamond

Hounsou starred in Edward Zwick's Blood Diamond along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Connely. His performance as Solomon Vandy was very emotional, and remains an important role in his career.

The Tempest

Hounsou found a way to stand out in The Tempest that featured an ensemble cast. Djimon played the role of Caliban and captured the viewer's attention with his strong presence.

So that was our list of Djimon's best performances so far. Have we missed any? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY. We wish Djimon a very happy birthday. Hope he is having low-key celebrations given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.