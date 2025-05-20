The league stages of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 have been completed, and the tournament is set for an exciting finish as the top four teams are gearing up for the playoffs. The PSL 2025 edition saw some intense matches that included a brief suspension due to the India-Pakistan border tensions. After a brief pause, the ongoing PSL 2025 resumed with full flow, entertaining fans. The playoffs and the grand finale will be held at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars Rope In Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for PSL 2025 Playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have qualified for the second round of the ongoing prestigious tournament. Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will play the first qualifier after finishing in first and second place in the PSL 2025 standings. Similarly, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will face each other in the much-awaited Eliminator clash. Kusal Mendis Reveals How He Got His Kit Bag Back from Pakistan After Leaving PSL To Join IPL 2025 (See Post).

PSL 2025 Play-Offs Schedule

Date Time Match Venue May 21 (Qualifier 1) 08:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Lahore May 22 (Eliminator) 08:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Lahore May 23 (Qualifier 2) 08:30 PM IST Winner of Eliminator 1 and Loser of Qualifier Lahore May 25 (Final) 08:30 PM IST Winner of Qualifier and Winner of Eliminator 2 Lahore

The winners of the first qualifier will move directly into the grand finale of the Pakistan Super League 2025. The loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2. The winner of Eliminator 1 will face the loser of the Qualifier 1 match. Recently renovated ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore will hosts the playoffs along with PSL 2025 final on May 25.

