Warner Bros has always managed to stay in news for one thing or another. The production company created a buzz when they recently announced that they will be releasing all its major films simultaneously on HBO Max on the same day as the theatrical release in 2021. The list of films being released both online and in theatres simultaneously included biggies like Dune, Mortal Kombat, The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Suicide Squad. The team has now given a quick glimpse of what's coming ahead by sharing the new footage of the above films. The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad And Others, Warner Bros. Pictures To Release Their 2021 Biggies in Both Theatres and HBO Max.

You get to see a glimpse of Timothee Chalamet who will be seen in the film titled Dune. The video also introduces you to the Suicide Squad and gives you a glimpse into the lives of Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. One gets to see a glimpse of the cast of Mortal Kombat, The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong as well. Will Smith, Rami Malek, John Cena and Hugh Jackman also make a debut in this video.

This year every @WBPictures movie will be in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The biggest premieres every single month. pic.twitter.com/5ipY3x4mBi — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 27, 2021

In the Heights, The Many Saints of Newark, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Little Things, Tom and Jerry, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Reminiscence, Malignant and King Richard are also included in this list of 17 films that will hit the theatres and also HBO Max on the same day. This decision came soon after the studio made the announcement that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 will be releasing in theatres as well as online on HBO Max. Timothée Chalamet Wears 'Legendary' Hoodie After Dune Distributor Warner Bros Announces Controversial Hybrid Release Plan.

Warner Bros digital-theatrical hybrid release plan was however not well received by the makers of the films. The co-producers, agents of the artists, distributors amongst others were not happy with this decision. Legendary Pictures, that has co-produced, Dune and Godzilla VS Kong, is also planning to sue the partner company. Dune star Timothee Chalamet also silently extended support to Legendary by giving a speech on Saturday Night Live about kindness, appeared in a black sweatshirt with Legendary Entertainment's logo on it.

