Warner Bros has stirred a hornet's nest by announcing the digital-theatrical hybrid release plan. The studio will release major titles like Dune, Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Suicide Squad simultaneously on HBO Max as the same day as the theatrical release in 2021. The co-producers, agents of the artists, distributors, and many many others are not happy. Legendary Pictures, that has co-produced, Dune and Godzilla VS Kong, is also planning to sue the partner company. Dune star Timothee Chalamet has seemingly extended silent support to Legendary in the bid. Dune Trailer: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac Starrer Sci-Fi Film Looks Jaw-Droppingly Good (Watch Video).

Timothee made his debut appearance on Saturday Night Live. At the end of the episode, the 24-year-old actor, while giving a speech about kindness, appeared in a black sweatshirt with Legendary Entertainment's logo on it. He has not spoken directly about the topic so far. And seems unlikely that he will.

"We’ve all been through a crazy year…we could do a little bit of kindness," he said at the end of the show. "Every bit of kindness counts." Christopher Nolan Blasts Warner Bros Over Tenet's HBO Max Release Plan.

Watch The Moment Here:

Warner Bros' world-changing deal has been criticised by many industry veterans. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has written a hard-hitting article, slamming Warner Bros. In the article for Variety on Thursday, Villeneuve said the company’s move is “a desperate attempt to grab the audience’s attention” for HBO Max, which has proved to be a “failure thus far”.

He added, "With this decision AT&T has hijacked one of the most respectable and important studios in film history. There is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience here."

Earlier, Christopher Nolan had also critcised the move by Warner Bros, saying that he was in disbelief especially by the hush-hush manner of the studio carried this out. He also said that the studio is making this move to save its "fledgling streaming service".

