One of the most awaited biopics of the last few years, Elvis finally hits theatres this weekend. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, as the film chronicles around the life of the singing phenomenon. Filled with a stacked cast, this is definitely a film that fans of the singer will want to check out. Elvis: Austin Butler Does a Perfect Recreation of Elvis Presley Performing ‘Jailhouse Rock’ in This New Clip (Watch Video).

The fanfare behind Elvis has been quite high. From its amazing promos and just how Austin Butler presents himself as the King of Rock, the film just looks quite appeasing. So, before Elvis hits theatres, here is a guide that will tell you everything you need to know about the film.

Cast

Elvis stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Col Tom Parker. It also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Xavier Samuel.

Plot

Elvis chronicles around the life of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley. The film will focus on his early life as a child to becoming a rock star and movie star. It will also explore his complicated relationship with Col Tom Parker.

Watch the Trailer for Elvis:

Release Date

Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann releases in theatres on June 24, 2022. Elvis Movie Review: Critics Praise Austin Butler’s Performance As The King Of Rock And Roll In Baz Luhrmann’s Film.

Review

The reviews for Elvis aren't out yet. As soon as they are, the article will be updated.

