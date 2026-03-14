Gurugram, March 14: OPPO has officially confirmed the upcoming global launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. This announcement marks a significant strategic shift for the company, as it brings the "Ultra" platform to international markets outside of China for the first time, signaling a strengthened commitment to its global consumer base.

The Find X9 Ultra is being positioned by the brand as a professional-grade imaging tool under the tagline "Built to Be Your Next Camera." Developed in continued collaboration with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad, the device aims to integrate advanced optical engineering into a mobile form factor to challenge the current benchmarks of smartphone photography. Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Launch in India Soon; Check Details.

OPPO's Expansion of the Ultra Platform

During a media event held in Barcelona, Elvis Zhou, CEO of OPPO Europe, addressed the growing trend of high-end branding in the industry. He stated that while many devices may carry the "Ultra" label in 2026, the title must be earned through performance, asserting that the Find X9 Ultra is designed to set a new standard for mobile imaging.

The decision to release the Ultra model globally follows years of the series being primarily restricted to the Chinese domestic market. By expanding the availability of its top-tier hardware, OPPO aims to compete more directly in the premium segment across its footprints in over 70 countries and regions.

OPPO Find X9 Collaborative Imaging Excellence

The core appeal of the Find X9 Ultra lies in its sophisticated imaging system. The partnership with Hasselblad continues to focus on professional imaging expertise, likely encompassing color calibration and optical standards that have defined previous collaborations between the two brands.

While the company has remained quiet on specific hardware internals, the "Ultra" designation suggests a focus on sensor size and telephoto capabilities. OPPO has indicated that full technical specifications, regional pricing, and specific availability dates will be disclosed in phases leading up to the official global launch event later this year.

OPPO India Expansion

Since entering the Indian market in 2014, OPPO India has established a massive operational footprint, headquartered in Gurugram. The company operates one of the largest mobile manufacturing facilities in the country, located in Greater Noida, spanning over 110 acres. OPPO Reno 15 Series Prices Leaked Online.

This facility is a cornerstone of the "Make in India" initiative, capable of producing approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As the brand prepares for the Find X9 Ultra launch, its established network of production and R&D in India is expected to play a vital role in supporting the flagship's rollout and long-term battery health and durability innovations

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).