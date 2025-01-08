January 8, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 8 of 2025, and with that, we complete the first week of the New Year. The mid-week day is relatively slow with a lot fewer observances taking place. However, there are many important birthday and birth anniversary celebrations. Legendary figures in history like Stephen Hawking and Elvis Presley's birthdays fall on the day. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 7, 2025 (Tuesday)

National English Toffee Day Earth’s Rotation Day National Bubble Bath Day Argyle Day Typing Day National Winter Skin Relief Day War on Poverty Day (unofficial holiday in the US)

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Stephen Hawking (1942-2018) Yash Ryan Destiny Joshua Perez Elvis Presley (1935-1977) David Bowie (1947-2016) Noah Cyrus Anna Marisax Valkyrae Kim Jong-un R. Kelly Saeed Jaffrey Sean Paul Harris Jayaraj Nusrat Jahan Sagarika Ghatge

January 7, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).