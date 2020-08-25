We bet after watching the exciting teaser of Netflix's Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, you were waiting to catch the trailer soon. Well, lucky for us, the super-exciting trailer of the upcoming film is here and well, it looks amazing. For Millie Bobby Brown fans, it's an absolute treat to catch the Stranger Things star take on the role of Enola Holmes, the sister of famed literary character, the genius British detective Sherlock Holmes. Playing the role of Sherlock Holmes is the ever-so-handsome Henry Cavill while Sam Claflin takes on the role of Mycroft Holmes. Enola Holmes Teaser: 'Tis Millie Bobby Brown As Sherlock Holmes' Sister (Watch Video).

The trailer first introduces us to the fun, carefree life of Enola Holmes with her mother essayed by the always brilliant Helena Bonham Carter. The mystery begins when Enola wakes up in an empty home with her mother no where to be found. The case at Enola's hand is not related to some crime outdoors but her own mother's missing whereabouts. To help Enola, turn up her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft and from there on begins Enola's exciting journey to find the truth. Millie Bobby Brown seems like the perfect choice for the amazing role of clever Enola. Enola Homes First Look: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Clafin Put Their Detective Hats On (See Pics).

Check Out the Trailer Here:

While the role of Sherlock Holmes has been played by several amazing actors, it is nice to see Henry Cavill join the bandwagon except he looks like a much handsomer version of Mr Holmes than any reader would have imagined. The trailer of the film is sure to leave you wanting for more. Directed by Harry Bradbeer of Fleabag fame, the film is all set to stream on Netflix on September 23.

