Netflix has launched the first look of the upcoming film Enola Holmes. Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, the movie will feature Millie Bobby Brown playing the titular character, sister of Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes. Henry Cavill will play the role of Sherlock and Sam Claflin will play Mycroft. In the first few pictures released by the streamer, we meet these three characters. We see Milli wielding an arrow on a bow in one of the pictures. It is particularly cool to see the Stranger Things actress in this role. It is tough to break out of an iconic role like Eleven but Millie seems to have done it gracefully with Godzilla and following it up with Enola Holmes.

In the past, Robert Downey Jr has played the role of Sherlock Holmes in two movies. Benedict Cumberbatch has played the role in a British series. This will be a first when a movie is based on the sister of Sherlock. As per reports, the titular character would be a fourth-wall-breaking intelligent and funny girl. Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law's Sherlock Holmes 3 to Receive a $20.8 Million Tax Credit for Shooting in California.

Check Out The First Look Of Enonla Holmes Here:

Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a younger sister — and this September, she’s taking her first case. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/etnfJLArFm — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2020

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes searching for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history."

Right after the release of the pictures, estate of the man who created Sherlock, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, filed a copyright lawsuit against Netflix and the film.

