With Netflix's upcoming movie, we will soon see a new iteration of Sherlock Holmes' adventure. This time, we are not talking about Arthur Conan Dyle's hero, but the protagonist's sister Enola Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) stars as the titular character in the film about the detective exploits of this eccentric family. The film, based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries written by Nancy Springer. The movie has some serious star power with Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes. Enola Homes First Look: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Clafin Put Their Detective Hats On (See Pics).

The teaser looks interesting. We see that a 16-year-old Enola is highly concerned about her missing mother. She starts an investigation. And from the looks of it, it's evident that she is as highly skilled as her two brothers.

As per reports, the titular character would be a fourth-wall-breaking intelligent and funny girl. And we do get a glimpse of her fourth-wall-breaking in the teaser. Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law's Sherlock Holmes 3 to Receive a $20.8 Million Tax Credit for Shooting in California.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

In the past, Robert Downey Jr has played the role of Sherlock Holmes in two movies. Benedict Cumberbatch has played the role in a British series. This will be a first when a movie is based on the sister of Sherlock.

