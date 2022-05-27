As Top Gun: Maverick is out for the audience, actor Tom Cruise shared his excitement about reprising the role of Lt. Pete Maverick' Mitchell after 36 years. "36 years after the first film, Top Gun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend," he tweeted.

The film is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie Top Gun. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maverick is set over thirty years after the events of the first film and sees Maverick returning to the Top Gun institute and training a group of graduates, including Rooster, the son of his late wingman Goose, for a specialised mission.

Joseph Kosinski has helmed the second part.

