Washington [US], November 8: 'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel has penned an open invite to Dwayne Johnson, urging him to return to the film franchise for its 10th part. In the invite, Diesel publicly requested Dwayne to let go of the hard feelings and reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in 'Fast & Furious 10'. Tom Holland in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits," he wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, reports of the tiff between Diesel and Dwayne first surfaced in 2016 when they clashed for the last time on the set of 'The Fate of the Furious'. They have been exchanging barbs in the media ever since Dwayne made an Instagram post in 2016 referring to Diesel and in which he questioned his professionalism, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Expressing his wishes for Dwayne to come on board once again, Diesel added, "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny." Fast and Furious 9: Vin Diesel, John Cena’s Action Film To Release on September 2 in India!

Dwayne is yet to respond to Diesel publicly.

