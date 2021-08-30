The release date of Fast and Furious 9 has moved again, the ninth instalment of the high-octane actioner Fast & Furious is all set to release in India on Thursday (September 2). Helmed by Justin Lin, the flick stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, among others. Earlier, F9 was scheduled to release on August 5 in India, but now this news arrives as a treat for fans of Fast and Furious franchise.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Biggiiee #FastAndFurious9 is releasing this Thursday!!!!!! 😳 Its a key film for the Cinema Industry here 🇮🇳 & must do well at BO in all langs ! Marketing efforts must be strong to create awareness, audiences safety & its release. #F9 @TheFastSaga @vindiesel @CharlizeAfrica pic.twitter.com/pgUy64iOgJ — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 30, 2021

