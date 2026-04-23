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Business Business Warner Bros-Paramount Merger: Shareholders Approve USD 111 Billion Mega-Deal to Reshape Hollywood Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders have approved a USD 111 billion merger with Paramount Global, priced at USD 31 per share. The deal would combine assets like HBO Max, CNN and “Harry Potter” with CBS and Paramount+, creating a major global media competitor. The merger now awaits regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

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Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders have officially approved an USD 81 billion merger with Paramount, moving the massive entertainment consolidation closer to completion. According to a preliminary vote count on Thursday, a vast majority of investors supported the sale of the entire business at USD 31 per share. When including debt, the total value of the transaction reaches nearly USD 111 billion. This approval marks a pivotal step in the Skydance-owned Paramount’s ambitious plan to combine two of the most iconic studios in cinematic history into a single media powerhouse.

The potential union would bring an unprecedented array of intellectual property and news assets under one corporate roof. The combined entity would own HBO Max, the "Harry Potter" franchise, and CNN, alongside Paramount’s portfolio, which includes CBS, the "Top Gun" series, and the Paramount+ streaming service. While the shareholder vote is a critical milestone, the deal remains subject to intensive regulatory reviews before it can be finalised, with an expected closing date within the third fiscal quarter.

Warner-Paramount Merger: A Major Realignment of Media Assets

The approval of the Warner-Paramount merger signals a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the global streaming and film industries. By merging these giants, the new corporation aims to achieve a scale capable of competing more effectively with dominant platforms like Netflix and Disney+. The consolidation is expected to streamline content production and distribution, though it has already sparked discussions regarding the future of independent news at CNN and the diversity of theatrical releases.

Despite the broad support for the sale, Warner shareholders did reject a separate measure on Thursday regarding post-merger payments for company executives. This internal pushback highlights ongoing scrutiny over executive compensation packages during massive corporate transitions. The journey to this agreement was described by industry analysts as complex, as Warner’s board was initially hesitant to accept the Paramount bid before ultimately recommending it to investors.

Warner-Paramount Merger: Regulatory Hurdles and Closing Timeline

While the shareholder "stamp of approval" is a victory for David Ellison’s Skydance and the Paramount leadership, the acquisition now enters the phase of federal oversight. Regulators are expected to closely examine the deal for potential antitrust violations, given the concentration of media power it creates. Analysts suggest that the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission will likely investigate the impact on consumer pricing for streaming services and the competitive nature of the television advertising market.

Warner Bros. Discovery has indicated that it anticipates the transaction to conclude sometime in the third fiscal quarter, assuming no legal challenges delay the process. If successful, the merger would represent one of the largest media deals in history, surpassing several recent high-profile acquisitions in terms of total enterprise value. The focus for the remainder of the year will be on securing these necessary government approvals while beginning the preliminary integration planning for the two vast organisations.

Warner-Paramount Merger: Strategic Implications for the Streaming Era

The merger is fundamentally a response to the challenges of the "streaming wars," where high content costs and saturated markets have pressured traditional studios to consolidate. By combining HBO Max and Paramount+, the new entity could offer one of the most robust content libraries in the world, potentially reducing churn and increasing the average revenue per user. This scale is seen as a mechanical necessity to survive in an environment where tech-heavy competitors have significant capital advantages.

For consumers, the Warner-Paramount merger could lead to more integrated viewing experiences, though the eventual pricing of a combined subscription service remains a point of speculation. The deal also raises questions about the fate of regional and international offices as the companies look for operational efficiencies. For now, the successful shareholder vote provides the momentum needed to carry the "mega-merger" into its final, and most challenging, regulatory chapter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).