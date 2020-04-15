Fast and Furious Films Have Destroyed More Than 1400 Cars, Says New Study

Fast and Furious 7 (Photo Credits: Universal)

Fast and Furious 9 has been moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gal Gadot might return to the franchise and have her own spin-off film. Hobbs and Shaw's sequel is in development. And we finally know how many cars the franchise has destroyed in a lifetime. Approximately. As per a new study by British insurance firm Insure the Gap, the movie series has destroyed over 1,487 cars until Furious 7. Insurance companies often use films like Fast and Furius as training to determine accuracies for the losses. Dominic Toretto and his family are any insurance company's nightmare.

As per CNBC, over 300 cars were used in the film Fate of the Furious, the eighth in the series. So, the number goes up to 1787. And we are yet to add the number of cars that will bite the dust in Fast and Furious 9.

Check Out The Car-Destruction Tally Here:

Fast & Furious: 78 cars

2 Fast 2 Furious: 130 cars

The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift: 249 cars

Fast & Furious: 190 Cars

Fast Five: 260 cars

Fast & Furious 6: 350 cars.

Furious 7: 230 cars

Remember the popular scene from the James Wan directed Furious 7 where the two main characters drove a car out of a high-rise building in Abu Dhabi into another building? Well, the scene is responsible for destroying the most-expensive car - a W Motors Lykan Hypersport, worth $3.5 million.

The trailer of F9 has Vin Diesel changing the direction of a torpedo with his hands. With the upcoming film, you can only expect the scale of car destruction and stunts to up the ante. The movie will give insurance agents enough fodder to practice their loss analysis.