Gal Gadot to Reunite with Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10 and also Have a Spin-off on her Character?

Gal Gadot likely to return in Fast & Furious 10 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonder Woman has surely brought in tons of luck for Gal Gadot. While the actress who hails from Israel gears up to star in the sequel directed by Patty Jenkins, she's also looking forward to marking her return on Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 10. Yes, apparently the actress has been offered a role in F&F 10 with the rest of the gang and Universal is hoping she'd come on board. In fact, they are also looking forward to having a spin-off series on her character, similar on the lines of Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Gal Gadot is Sparkling Brilliantly on the Cover of Vogue (View Pic).

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Gal is most likely to reprise her role in the last instalment of the Fast & Furious series. However, the makers are not willing to lose out on all the popularity and hype they have created over the years. Hence, the decision to come up with different spin-off series. Though we are a tad confused as to how will her character return in F&F 10 considering Han literally watched her fall from a plane and die at the end of the sixth instalment. But if Han himself managed to escape from being killed and return in F9 then so can she. After all, logic was never a part of this franchise, was it? Coronavirus Effect! Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Heist Film Red Notice’s Netflix Production Halted.

Interestingly, Gadot's audition for a Bond girl helped her bag the role in Fast & Furious 5. While she couldn't grab that role, the casting director remembered her while looking out for a character in the Vin Diesel starter. And that's how she eventually became a part of Dominic Toretto's gang.