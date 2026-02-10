Mumbai, February 10: Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO is reportedly developing its most ambitious smartphone to date, the POCO F9 Ultra, aimed at reclaiming the "flagship killer" title. According to prominent industry leakers, the device will be a rebranded version of the upcoming Redmi K100 Pro Max. The handset is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera sensor and the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor.

The strategic move follows a pattern established by the company in 2025 with the POCO F8 Ultra. By leveraging the high-end hardware of the Redmi K-series, which remains a dominant force in the Indian market, POCO intends to offer premium specifications at a more accessible price point. While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the device is projected to debut following Qualcomm’s annual chipset announcement later this year. iQOO 15R Price in India, Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect.

POCO F9 Ultra Advanced Optics and Processing Power

The highlight of the POCO F9 Ultra is the inclusion of a 200MP camera system. While it remains unclear if this high-resolution sensor will serve as the main wide-angle lens or a periscope telephoto unit, it signals Xiaomi’s intent to position the Redmi K100 series as a genuine competitor to ultra-premium flagships. The series is expected to include three models: the K100, K100 Pro, and the top-tier K100 Pro Max.

Under the hood, the F9 Ultra will likely utilise the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, manufactured on a cutting-edge 2nm process. This chipset is expected to provide significant gains in AI processing and energy efficiency. For context, the previous POCO F8 Ultra featured the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a unique rear-mounted subwoofer tuned by Bose, suggesting that the F9 Ultra may also carry distinctive multimedia features to appeal to power users.

POCO F9 Ultra Price in India (Rumoured)

The POCO F9 Ultra will target the sub-INR 60,000 segment in India, a space currently contested by the OnePlus 'R' series and Samsung’s 'FE' models. By offering a 200MP camera—a feature typically reserved for handsets costing over INR 1,00,000—POCO aims to disrupt the premium-midrange hierarchy. The global rebranding strategy allows Xiaomi to streamline its supply chain while maintaining a dedicated performance-centric identity for the POCO brand. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Details.

Industry analysts note that the launch of the F9 series is still several months away, as the global rollout of the Xiaomi 17 series is currently the primary focus for the parent company. However, the early leaks from sources like Digital Chat Station indicate that the development of the Redmi K100 series is well underway in China. Fans of the brand can expect a formal announcement in late 2026, following the initial reveal of the Xiaomi 18 flagship lineup.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Android Headlines), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

