Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy had premiered theatrically in the US on August 13, whereas in India it had released on September 17. The film had released in English and Hindi in the country. Now those who missed to watch this action comedy in theatres can now watch it being at home or any other place you wish. Free Guy is all set to be streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from October 15. Directed by Shawn Levy, it would be streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English languages.

Free Guy To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)