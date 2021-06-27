If you feel that life of a celebrity is easy-peasy, then you are absolutely wrong. As apart from working hard acting-wise, our stars also need to keep a smiling face all the time, even when they actually feel the opposite. As they say with roses also come thorns, a celebrity's privacy (professional or personal) is always at stake. Talking on the same lines, there have been incidences in the tinsel town when naked pics of stars have leaked online. And so, here we bring to five Hollywood celebs whose naked pics were all over social media without their consent. Michele Morrone Naked Photos Row: Italian Actor Issues Statement After His Nude Pics From 365 Days’ Sequel Leak Online; Says ‘It is Never Ok to Invade Someone's Privacy’.

Michele Morrone

The latest example of the nude picture leak can be 365 Days actor. Michele whose full-frontal naked photos from the film's set were all over the internet. The pics also featured his blurred manhood and left nothing for imagination. To which, the Italian star felt disgusted and also slammed this act on social media.

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson is very much comfortable being nude in front of the camera, but that does not mean she has given permission to all for sharing her intimate moments on social media. It was in the year 2017 when she had fallen victim to the nude photo leak.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans made news in 2020 when he accidentally uploaded nude photos of himself while attempting to post an Instagram video. However, he deleted his mistake instantly, the screenshots from the same were viral all over.  Scott Evans Has a Hilarious Response to Brother Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak (View Tweet).

 

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans)

Kim Kardashian

If you thought that Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J is the only time her personal life was invaded, then you are not correct. As it was in the year 2014 when she was targeted in a nude photo leak. The pics were reportedly way too explicit.

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Rihanna

Rihanna's nude images were leaked in 2009. During the chaos back then, she had tagged the scenario “humiliating” and “the worst thing” that could happen to her. However, she defended her decision to take the naked snaps of herself. “If you don’t send your boyfriend naked pictures, then I feel bad for him,” she told Ryan Seacrest.

 

A post shared by Rihanna🔵 (@rihannavn)

That's it, guys! These are some of the popular Hollywood stars whose nude photos were leaked online churned big news. However, such acts should be condemned completely and the persons indulged in such illegal activity should be warned or legally punished. What say? Stay tuned!

