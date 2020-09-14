Chris Evans became the news of the weekend and no, it's not because he's returning as Captain America but in fact because of a few photo leaks. Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably heard about Chris Evans accidentally leaking his nudes on social media. The NSFW photos became the talk of the town and Evans' brother Scott Evans has now reacted to the same in a rather hilarious manner. While Chirs' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo already crushed it with his funny response as he said, "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining", Evans' brother made it even funnier with his so-called 'unaware' tweet. Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks his Nude Pictures on Instagram and Twitterati are Confused (View Tweets).

Scott Evans took to Twitter and said, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?" This hilarious tweet further started a hilarious exchange between Chris Evans fans who reacted to the post. Scott's tweet received some really funny gifs and pictures in comments. Scott is known to be the 'funny one' among the Evans brothers who are often seen poking fun at one another. Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks His Nude Photo, So Definitely, Twitterati Had to Share Funny Memes and Jokes While Respecting Captain America’s Privacy!

Check Out Scott Evans' Post Here:

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

Amid all this, fans of Chris have been sweet enough and asking everyone to respect his privacy and asking not to share the actor's leaked photos. In fact, after the actor started trending on social media due to the leak, several fans of Evans to counter the leaked photos began sharing a series of cute pictures of Evans with his dog.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).