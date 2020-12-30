Wonder Woman 1984 is running in theatres. It is also controversially streaming on HBO Max in some countries. The Gal Gadot starrer film has some cool easter eggs hidden, here and there. We have already talked about an amazing cameo by a veteran in the mid-credits scene. Everyone has suddenly figured out that there are more exciting cameos in the movie. Turns out, Gal Gadot's kids and husband, as well as director Patty Jenkins' kid and husband, make cameo appearances in the movie. Minor spoilers ahead, so proceed at your own risk. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 Has an Awesome Cameo in Mid Credits Scene and Here's What It Means [Spoiler].

In the closing scene of the film, Gal is enjoying the warmth of a snowy Christmas as she looks at all the happy people around her. Gal's husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters, Alma and Maya can be spotted in this scene. Yara can be seen holding Maya, who is three-years-old, as she enjoys a ride on the merry-go-round. Interestingly, Gal was pregnant with Maya while shooting for Wonder Woman (2017). Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Review: Gal Gadot Lassos Some Much Needed Cheer At The End of a Terrible Year (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gal's older daughter Alma can be seen playing snow fight with Jenkins' son Asa. One of the snowballs even hits Gal. Alma and Asa apologise to Diana Prince for accidentally hitting her with the ball.

Gal Gadot's husband and daughter having a cameo in #WW84 is honestly the most wholesome and heartfelt thing. Perfect way to end the year 😭 pic.twitter.com/digPyl1Tzg — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) December 26, 2020

#WW84WatchParty Here we are. Christmas scene, and my beloved son with Gal's daughters and husband was amazing. Seeing them when we recounts the things that trulu make life worth living felt so right. (sadly my husband was out of town but you can find him elsewhere if you try:) — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 27, 2020

If you look closely in #WonderWoman1984, you’ll see Gal Gadot’s husband and their two daughters along with @PattyJenks’s son. Loved speaking with @GalGadot about what it meant to have her family appear in the film. Tune to #GoodDayDC today for more of our interview! ❤️🎥🎞 pic.twitter.com/GbDn3Bj9wu — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 15, 2020

Gal not only stars in the film but also serves as the co-producer. "I couldn't have done my movie without the support of my amazing family, and to have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot. It's an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will cherish forever," the actress said in an interview.

Warner Bros chief has already announced a third Wonder Woman film. "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984', we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

