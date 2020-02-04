George a Romero Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Terrifying Horror Films Made by the Father of Zombie Movies

George A Romero is considered as one of the biggest names in the genre of horror cinema. The filmmaker, who tragically passed away on July 16, 2017, is known from making zombies a household name in the genre with his film Night of the Living Dead, which was also his debut directorial. His Living Dead series is considered one of the most cult horror franchises, with the director himself making six films in the series. The franchise also led to various remakes and reboots, with Justice League fame Zack Snyder making the most famous one - the 2004 film Dawn of the Dead.

Romero is known for making horror films, the other popular ones being The Crazies, Creepshow, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie et al. But horror is not the only genre that he has attempted to make films in, with films like There's Always Vanilla and Knightriders that stay away from the spookies.

On the occasion of George A Romero's birth anniversary, here's looking at the five best films directed by him.

Night of the Living Dead

A Still from Night of the Living Dead

The 1968 film is what ushered in the zombie genre in Hollywood. Night of the Living Dead follows seven people who get trapped in a farmhouse after the undead rise and are craving for their flesh. The movie became an instant cult classic, noted for its gore and racial tensions.

Day of the Living Dead

A Still From Day of the Living Dead

The trilogy capper of Romero's Living Dead series, Day of the Living Dead blends modern-satire with horror elements. Not shying away from some very disturbing scenes and gore, the movie goes on to remind us that sometimes the living turns out to be scarier than the undead.

Martin

A Still from Martin

George A Romero has once claimed that this 1978 psychological horror thriller is his most favourite film that he directed. Starring John Amplas, the film is about a young man who is made to believe that he is a vampire and acts in such a way, killing women and drinking their blood. Martin is also a doomed romance between its troubled protagonist and a lonely housewife.

Monkey Shines

A Still from Monkey Shines

Based on the 1983 British novel of the same name, Monkey Shines is about the disturbing camaraderie between a quadriplegic man and a monkey who is trained to take care of his needs. However, the monkey becomes too attached to his owner, and kills anyone who has been troubling him. When the owner realises that his pet has become a serial killer, he decides to kill the animal before he comes the next in its bloodlust.

The Crazies

A Still from The Crazies

George A Romero's 1973 film is a zombie film without the zombies. The movie is about how a toxic contamination renders the inhabitants of a sleepy town to either fall dead or go crazy, leaving some scientists and survivors to fend for their lives.