George Clooney gifted 14 of his closest friends a million dollars each and the bar for friendship will never be the same. The actor revealed the fun little fact about him in a recent interview with GQ magazine for its Men of The Year issue. It was the year 2013, Clooney's film with Sandra Bullock, Gravity, had become a global hit, and the actor had just met his future wife Amal. He thought he had no one to thank for his success but his closest friends. So, he invited them over for a dinner and handed them $1 million each. IN CASH. The Midnight Sky Trailer: George Clooney's Directorial Looks Frightening for 2020 (Watch Video).

"I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f–k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” the actor told the magazine. He added, "I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years"

In December 2017, one of his friends, Rande Gerber, revealed the story in an interview. "There’s a group of guys we call 'The Boys,'" Gerber said in the interview. "George had called me and 'The Boys' and said, 'Hey, mark September 27th, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.'" And then he just gave them suitcases filled with a million dollars broken into $20 bills. Pamela Anderson Gives Her Friends Mouth To Mouth in Her Old Baywatch Red Swimsuit Just 'To Be Funny'.

Clooney also added that exactly a year after this event, he married Amal. He calls it 'good karma'. Well, we are sure this fun story has enriched your life. Who are we kidding? Go scream at your best friend for not replying to your text on time.

