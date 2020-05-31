Pamela Anderson Gives Her Friends Mouth To Mouth in Her Old Baywatch Red Swimsuit Just 'To Be Funny' And Your BFF Won't Even Return Your Texts on Time

Pamela Anderson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pamela Anderson still has one of the iconic red swimsuits that she wore in the hit series, Baywatch. She played CJ Parker in the TV show about the lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California and Hawaii. The hot actress made the new revelation in an interview with Fox News. She doesn't just have the swimsuit as memorabilia, but she also wears it occasionally while she is chilling at home. "It still fits," the 52-year-old actress said. "I have one right here in my top drawer." Pamela Anderson: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About the Baywatch Star.

But that is not all. When it's Pamela Anderson talking about her personal life, you can expect the conversation to take a swift turn to Pamela-ville. "I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends” while trying "to try to give them mouth to mouth!"

She confirmed that she wears it "just around the living room."

Pamela also added in her interview that she used to be painfully shy at the onset of her TV career but she let it go eventually. "Nobody cares as much as you do. You're your own worst critic. You always feel good if you just do it, just do something you really want to do. Afterward, you're so glad you did that. I always say paint your own picture and what you want your life to look like and who you want to be because society tells us we have to be a certain way and we really don't have to be. There's really no rules," she said. Pamela Anderson Writes Donald Trump to Pardon WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Who Is Currently Serving 50-Weeks Jail Term.

Pamela made a cameo appearance in the Baywatch film adaptation, which featured Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra. "I didn’t like it," Pamela has infamously said when asked about the big-screen adaptation. "Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That’s what’s charming about ‘Baywatch’, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it," she added.