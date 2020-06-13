Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong is the thirty-sixth film in the Godzilla franchise. It is the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters that released last year and Kong: Skull Island that released three years ago. Starring Alexander Skarsgard in the lead, after several delays Godzilla vs. Kong was scheduled to be released on November 20 this year. The upcoming flick has been postponed once again owing to the coronavirus crisis and now it is scheduled to be released in May 2021. 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' to Release in November 20, 2020.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard also features Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir and Millie Bobby Brown. This film will now take over Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4’s original that is on May 21, 2021. Matrix 4 has been pushed back by a year; it is now set to be released on April 1, 2022. Besides these two movies there are several other films that has seen a major change in its release dates as the cinema halls worldwide had to be closed down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed (Read Details).

Adam Wingard On Godzilla vs. Kong’s Release

The makers of Anne Hathaway's The Witches, Tom and Jerry, Bill & Ted Face the Music have also rescheduled the respective films release dates. Keep watching this space for further updates from the world of entertainment.

